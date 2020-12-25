Old Pic From West Bengal Shared as ‘Protest in Support of Farmers’

Taking a cue from here, we conducted a Google search and came across various news reports which mentioned that trade unions of the Left parties organised a long march against privatisation of PSUs in West Bengal in December, 2019.

Following this, we used Twitter Advanced search and looked for tweets with #WorkersLong March from 1 December to 31 December. We then came across a tweet by CPI(M) West Bengal from 11 December 2019 which carried the same image.

The tweet caption read, “Bird’s eye view of today's public meeting at Rani Rashmani Road which was organised to mark the culmination of 12 days long #WorkersLongMarch against privatisation, anti workers policies, divisive agenda of #NRC, #CAB & rampant retrenchment of the labors.”