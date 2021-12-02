Image of a School in Uttarakhand Wrongly Shared as One From Gujarat

A photograph, seemingly of a school, with children sitting under a broken ceiling is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the situation of a government school in Gujarat. The photo is being shared taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

However, we found that the photograph is from Uttarakhand's Almora, and not Gujarat. As per news reports from 2018, the photo shows the dilapidated structure of the government primary school in Khatoli, whose MLA had written to the chief education officer of the state in 2016 to repair the structure.