CBSE Exam Asks Under Which Govt Anti-Muslim Violence Occurred in Gujarat in 2002
Under which government did the 'anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002' take place, asked a CBSE Class 12 exam.
"The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?"
That was a question that was asked in the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 1 exam on Wednesday, 1 December.
The options given to the students to choose from were:
(a) Congress
(b) BJP
(c) Democratic
(d) Republican
Within hours of the examination, the CBSE rushed to put out an official statement terming the question "inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines".
CBSE Calls Question About 'Anti-Muslim Violence in Gujarat in 2002' an 'Error'
In its statement, the CBSE further said that it "acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons".
Though the tweet put out by the CBSE did not provide details of the question, the CBSE has confirmed to The Quint that the tweet was referring to the question about "the unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002".
