Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Photo Show Khamenei’s Body After Israel’s Strike on Iran? No!

Does This Photo Show Khamenei’s Body After Israel’s Strike on Iran? No!

The photo is 12 years old and shows Khamenei recovering after surgery in a hospital in Tehran, Iran.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A 12-year-old photo showing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the hospital is being falsely shared as one showing his body after Israel and US struck Iran.</p></div>
i

A 12-year-old photo showing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the hospital is being falsely shared as one showing his body after Israel and US struck Iran.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A photo of Iran's late Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lying in bed in a hospital is being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that it shows a photo of him after his death.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

But...?: The claim is false as the image dates back to 2014 and shows a photo of Khamenei in Tehran's Baqiyatallah Hospital after a surgery.

Also ReadOld Video of Khamenei Falsely Shared as Him Dismissing Reports of His Death

How do we know this?: We ran a reverse image search on the photo, which led us to a September 2014 report by Daily Mail.

  • It had shared the same photo as one of Khamenei recovering after getting surgery in Tehran.

  • The same image was also shared by BBC Persia in September 2014, which also said that Khamenei had been hospitalised and was getting surgery for prostrate issues.

This is a translated version of the report, which was published in 2014.

(Source: BBC/Screenshot)

  • The image was also published on Wikipedia Commons on 8 September 2014.

  • Its caption mentioned that it showed Ali Khamenei resting after getting surgery at Tehran's Baqiyatallah Hospital.

The photo shows Khamenei recovering after surgery in 2014.

(Source: Wikipedia Commons/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: A 12-year-old photo is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Khamenei's body after Israel and US struck Iran.

Also ReadOld Image of Huge Explosion Falsely Linked to Afghanistan-Pakistan Escalations

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT