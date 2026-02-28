Old Image of Huge Explosion Falsely Linked to Afghanistan-Pakistan Escalations

advertisement
An image that shows a huge explosion taking place in an area is being circulated on social media platforms with users linking it to the recent escalations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
What have users said?: Those sharing the photo with a caption that said, "JUST IN: 2 explosions heard at Kabul Airport. Reportedly Pakistan Air Force conducted a new airstrike."
What's the truth?: The image dates back to March 2024 and reportedly showed a fireball erupting during an Israeli bombardment on Rafah. This made the viral claim false.
News reports: Using the help of a Google Chrome extension named 'InVID WeVerify', we conducted a reverse image search and found the same visual published in a news report by Arab News.
The report published on 29 March 2024 said that the US had allegedly authorised transfer of billions of dollars worth of fighter jets and bombs to Israel.
The photo's caption said, "A fireball errupts during Isreali bombardment on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Mar. 26, 2024. (AFP) (sic)."
Other sources: Team WebQoof found that the same image was also shared in a report available on the website of Al-Monitor. It said that the southern Gaza strip has witnessed intense bombardment from Israel.
This came despite international pressure for an immediate ceasefire.
Conclusion: It is evident that the image is old and is being incorrectly linked to the recent escalations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)