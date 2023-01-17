2010 Photo From Pakistan Passed off as Recent Amid Ongoing Food Crisis

The photo is being incorrectly shared as a recent one from Pakistan.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A photo showing a long line of men and boys queueing up with metal dishes in their hands is going viral across social media platforms.
The claim: Social media users are sharing the photo as one from Pakistan, claiming that it is a "nuclear nation that wants Kashmir" but is suffering a severe economic crisis that has caused food prices to soar immensely.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo.
This led us to a report published by CNN dated 24 August 2010.
It mentioned that it showed flood victims waiting in line for food and water at a relief camp in Pakistan's Sukkur on 23 August 2010.
Aid workers told CNN that between 8,000 and 10,000 people were affected by the floods in Sukkur, and roughly 40 lakh people were left homeless after most of Pakistan was inundated for three weeks.
Pakistani news publication The Express Tribune also shared the photo in a 2010 article, which said that the flood-affected families would receive Rs 20,000 in aid.
The photo was also used in a 2021 government report about challenges to food security by the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI).
Conclusion: The photo is an old one dating back to August 2010, and is not related to the ongoing food and economic crisis in Pakistan.
