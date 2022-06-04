No, This Is Not Delhi’s Jama Masjid Which Got Damaged Due To Heavy Rainfall

Fact-check: The claim states that the visual shows Delhi's Jama Masjid getting damaged by the recent storm.
A photo, which claims to show Delhi's Jama Masjid after it was damaged because of the recent storm, is being shared on social media.
However, the photo dates back to 2017 when the dome of the Jama Masjid located at Uparkot in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr collapsed due to weakening of the walls after the water from the drains had engulfed the walls.
CLAIM
One of the captions of the viral post said in Hindi that Delhi's Jama Masjid's dome was damaged by the storm on 30 May, for which, the capital is asking the government to repair it.
The claim also take as dig at the Muslim community by saying that they claim to have built monuments but they can't even pay electricity bills of the mosque.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We noticed logos of news media, News18 and ETV, on the top-right corner of the viral image.
Logo visible on the viral image.
On conducting a keyword search on Google using 'News18 ETV Jama Masjid dome damaged' in Hindi, we came across an article published by News18 Hindi on 24 October 2017.
The headline of the report read 'Bulandshahr: People living in the colony panicked after Jama Masjid minaret collapsed' in Hindi.
Article from 2017 carried the same image.
The article carried a video report on the incident and screenshot from the video was used in the viral posts and mentioned that the drainage water had engulfed the walls of mosque making them weaker due to which they fell.
On conducting a reverse image search on Google, we found another article published on 21 October 2017 by a Hindi daily, Patrika.
The article carried the same viral photo and mentioned that one of the three domes of the Jama Masjid at Uparkot collapsed on 19 October 2017, injuring several people and resulting in one death.
The incident was reported in 2017 by several news organisations including the New Indian Express and the Times of India.
HOW WAS DELHI'S JAMA MASJID DOME DAMAGED?
Jama Masjid at Delhi was damaged on 30 May 2022 due to heavy rains. The middle dome broke. Some people also faced injuries because of the stones falling from the mosque.
Evidently, an old image from 2017 of Uttar Pradesh's Jama Masjid was falsely linked to the damages faced by Delhi's Jama Masjid due to recent rainfall.
