No, This Photo Doesn’t Show a Temple Being Razed for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

A photo showing an excavator pulling down a temple is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that it shows a temple which was demolished during the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Multiple properties, including houses, shops and temples were demolished to acquire land for the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi, which connects the temple to the ghats of the Ganges.

However, the claim is misleading. The photo of the temple being demolished dates back to 2015, and shows Rojgareshwar Mahadev temple in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The temple, along with many other structures, was demolished to make way for the Jaipur metro route.