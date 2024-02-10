Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Photos of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Voting Passed off as Recent Ones

Old Photos of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Voting Passed off as Recent Ones

The photo dates back to 2018, when former Pakistan PM Imran Khan cast his vote for the general elections.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

The photos showing former Pakistan PM Imran Khan casting his vote are old.

|

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The photos showing former Pakistan PM Imran Khan casting his vote are old.</p></div>
A set of photos of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan casting his vote in a ballot have gone viral on social media.

The claim: The photos are being shared to claim that they shows Khan, who is presently incarcerated, casting his vote for Pakistan's elections from jail.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Archived versions of other posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The photo dates back to October 2018, when Khan cast his vote for Pakistan's 2018 general elections.

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on one of the photos, which led us to the same photograph on Facebook.

  • It was shared on Imran Khan's verified Facebook page on 14 October 2018, with the caption "Prime Minister Imran Khan cast his vote in NA-53 constituency earlier today."

Khan shared one of the photos in 2018.

We found the other photo, which shows Khan looking at the ballot box, on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

  • PTI had shared these photos on the same day, 14 October 2018.

  • Pakistani news organisations, such as Dawn and The Express Tribune also shared this photograph in their reportage on the 2018 elections.

Dawn had used one of the photos in its 2018 article.

  • Khan cast his vote via postal ballot from Adiala jail, reported Dawn, citing unnamed sources.

  • Get live updates on the turnout and results of Pakistan's elections on The Quint here.

Conclusion: Old photos of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan are being shared to falsely claim that they show casting his vote for the current election from jail.

