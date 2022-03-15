Old Photo of Reuters Building Shared as NYSE Featuring BJP’s Win in UP

The claim states that the photo shows NYSE displaying BJP's win in UP.
A photo of a building which features a news alert that states 'Modi wins landslide election victory in India's biggest state' is being shared on social media.
However, we found that the photo is old and it shows the Reuters' building and not the New York Stock Exchange. Further, this wasn't a unique feature for the Indian polls. The international news agency regularly features news alerts on its building.
CLAIM
The post is being shared with a caption that reads, "Please zoom for see the message of stock exchange New York (sic)."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We searched the headline of the digital scroll from the photo that read "Modi wins landslide election victory in India's biggest state" and found out that Reuters carried a photo story with the same headline in March 2017.
This was after the BJP won the Assembly election in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh.
Reuters' 2017 report shows the same headline as that on the Reuters' building from the viral photo.
Next, we conducted a Google reverse image search on the photo, and found that the photo was shared by BJP IT Cell Incharge Amit Malviya and Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Mathur on Twitter back in 2017.
An old tweet from 2017 from a BJP member with the same photo.
Their tweets mentioned the place to be Canary Warf, a district of London.
The photo from a stock photography agency Alamy confirms the location to be Thompson Reuters building in Canary Wharf, London.
Photo from Alamy showing Reuters' building in London.
Further, this wasn't a unique feature for the Indian polls. Reuters' building does feature news alerts. We found various photos on Alamy which showed different news alerts.
Evidently, the picture is old and does not display any news about the recent election results of Uttar Pradesh at NYSE.
