Viral Video of Akasa Air's Inflight Announcement in Sanskrit Is Edited!

Fact-check: A dubbed video is going viral online to claim that Akasa Air now delivers their inflight announcements in Sanskrit language.
A video recorded inside an Akasa Air flight is going viral online to claim that the flight attendant delivered an in-flight safety briefing in Sanskrit language.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed '@sanskritsparrow' written on the viral video and looked it up on Instagram.
Samashti Gubbi with the username '@sanskritsparrow' had shred several videos on her account where she spoke or sang in Sanskrit.
On 6 June, she had shared the same viral video which was recorded from inside the flight with a voice-over in Sanskrit.
In the caption, Gubbi clearly mentions that this is a dubbed voice-over and not a real in-flight announcement.
She also adds, "This does not have anything to do with @akasaair management."
We reached out to the creator of the video and she clarified to us that the viral claim is not true.
Next, we checked airline Akasa Air's official X (formerly Twitter) account where they had replied to a user sharing this viral video (now deleted) that it is not an authentic video.
They further stated that their inflight announcements are delivered in Hindi and English only.
