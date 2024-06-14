Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Former Congress MLA Misidentified as CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut

Former Congress MLA Misidentified as CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut

The claim misidentifies Congress MLA posing with Gandhi family as the CISF constable who slapped Ranaut.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: A photo of former Congress MLA with the Gandhis is going viral to claim that it shows them with the CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: A photo of former Congress MLA with the Gandhis is going viral to claim that it shows them with the CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A photo showing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posing for a photograph with a woman is going viral on social media.

The users sharing this are claiming that the woman with the Gandhi family is Kulwinder Kaur, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who reportedly slapped Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut.

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

So who is she?: The image shows former Congress MLA, Divya Mahipal Maderna, from Rajasthan.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Photo Falsely Shared as Slap Mark on Kangana Ranaut’s Face

How did we find out the truth?: We then ran the viral photo on Google's reverse image search which led us to a photo on Instagram shared on 14 February by Divya Mahipal Maderna.

  • Maderna is member of the Indian National Congress (INC) and was elected as MLA of the Osian constituency from Rajasthan 2018 elections.

  • The image matched with the viral one.

  • She also shared this on her official Facebook page.

We also compared photos of Maderna and Kulwinder Kaur and noticed that they don't look similar.

Comparison between the two.

Maderna also took to X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook to call out this viral claim as "fake news spread by BJP IT Cell".

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: A photo of former Congress MLA posing with the Gandhi family is going viral to claim that it shows them with the CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut.

Also ReadFact-Check: This Man Standing With Kangana Ranaut Is Not Gangster Abu Salem

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT