Old Images of Anti-CAA Protests Falsely Linked to Farmers Protests

A set of old images of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and in Ludhiana have gone viral with misidentified locations to claim that Sikh men from Shaheen Bagh’s protest have also joined the ongoing farmers’ protest.

However, we found out that the image claimed to be from the ongoing farmers’ protest, is actually an old image from February, when members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union had joined the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh.