United By Grief: Why Sikhs & Punjab Farmers Are at Shaheen Bagh

Besides 1947, the other date that has driven Sikhs to come out in solidarity with Muslims is 1984. According to senior journalist Harmeet Shah Singh, subjected to systematic demonisation followed by a large-scale pogrom in 1984, Sikhs understand deeply the pain of Muslims fearing disenfranchisement.

“The CAA has been brought to divide us. That’s what the government does. It divides the people using such tricks and continues to exploit the poor,” said Harnam Singh, one of the farmers who have come from Punjab.

A longer conversation with the farmers reveals that their presence at Shaheen Bagh has as much to do with Punjab as with the CAA.