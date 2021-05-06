Old Pic from Bangladesh Falsely Linked to Post-Poll Violence in WB

The claim shared along with the image reads: “आबरू लूट गयीं बंगाल की...क्या ये महिला नहीं, क्या बंगाल की बेटी नहीं, क्या बंगाली और महिला केवल ममता ही है । धिक्कार उन को जो महिला है और ममता का अब भी बेशर्मी से समर्थन कर रही है”

(Translated: Bengal’s reputation has been tarnished... Is she not a woman, is she not Bengal’s daughter, is Mamata the only Bengali and a woman. Damn those who are women and still supporting Mamata shamelessly)

(Note: The following images may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)