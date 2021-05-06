Old Pic from Bangladesh Falsely Linked to Post-Poll Violence in WB

An old image of an injured woman has been revived by several social media users and is being falsely linked to the post-poll violence in West Bengal. However, we found that the incident took place in Bangladesh’s Chittagong in November 2020.
CLAIM
The claim shared along with the image reads: “आबरू लूट गयीं बंगाल की...क्या ये महिला नहीं, क्या बंगाल की बेटी नहीं, क्या बंगाली और महिला केवल ममता ही है । धिक्कार उन को जो महिला है और ममता का अब भी बेशर्मी से समर्थन कर रही है”
(Translated: Bengal’s reputation has been tarnished... Is she not a woman, is she not Bengal’s daughter, is Mamata the only Bengali and a woman. Damn those who are women and still supporting Mamata shamelessly)
(Note: The following images may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We performed a reverse image search and came across an article published on a website called ‘Bharat Samachar 24X7’ that carried the viral image in November 2020.
The reverse search results also helped with social media posts on Facebook and Twitter that carried the viral image and were shared on 4 November 2020. The posts mentioned that the incident took place in Bangladesh’s Chittagong and that a Hindu family was allegedly attacked.
Another Twitter user claimed that the incident took place on 3 November 2020 and was a case of “land robbery”. The user alleged that one Rubel had attacked the family.
The posts identified one of the victims as Ratan.
We then searched for news articles on the incident using keywords in Bengali and came across a report published by Chattogram Pratidin that stated as many as three members of the family namely Ratan Kumar Nath, his daughter-in-law Putul Nath and niece Mukta Rani Nath were left injured in Hathazari area.
On 1 November 2020, one Rubel, Shakib, Arman, Osman, Morshed and nearly seven other people began demolishing some parts of the house, the report added.
Evidently, an old image of a woman who was injured in an incident that took place in Bangladesh was falsely claimed to be from West Bengal.
