Old, Fabricated Letter on Congress 'Dividing Hindus' in Karnataka Goes Viral

Fact-check: A fake letter is going viral to claim that Congress aimed to divide Hindus in Karnataka to win the elections.
A letter purportedly issued by Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is going viral on social media.
The letter states that the Congress is planning to "divide the Hindus and unite the Muslims and Christians" to win the Assembly elections in 2018 with the help of Global Christian Council and World Islamic Organisation.
This was also shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka page on X (formerly Twitter) in 2019.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google using the names of two organisations mentioned in the letter.
However, we could not find anything on Global Christian Council and World Islamic organisation.
The letter was shared earlier as well in 2018 by Postcard news but they later deleted the article.
Mahesh Vikram Hegde, co-founder Postcard News was arrested 24 April 2018 in Karnataka on charges of spreading fake news.
Next, we performed a keyword search on X using 'fake news Postcard Karnataka' and this led us to a post made by the official account of Congress Karnataka.
This was a reply to BJP's post and was shared on 16 April 2019.
It clearly stated that this letter is fake.
Congress also shared a video which included Patil's statement clarifying that this letter is fake and legal action will be taken against those who produced and published it.
Conclusion: A fake letter is going viral to claim that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and MB Patil had discussed about dividing the Hindus in Karnataka to win the elections.
