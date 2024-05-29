PM Modi's Remark About Sunday Holiday Being 'Linked to Christians' Is Misleading

Neta Fact-check: PM Modi's claim that he associated the Sunday holiday only with Christianity is misleading.
While delivering a speech in Dumka, Jharkhand, on Tuesday, 28 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a remark about how a Jharkhand district attempted to change the weekly holiday from Sunday to Friday.
He further claimed that the British colonisers and people of the Christian faith were responsible for bringing Sunday as a holiday in India.
You can listen to this part at the 34:55 timestamp in this video shared by the official YouTube account of PM Modi.
But is this true?: No. In India, Sundays were declared a holiday for all labourers in 1890 by the Bombay Mill Hands Association following the efforts of social reformer and activist Narayan Meghaji Lokhande.
Thus, Sunday was termed as the day of the Sun and God.
Lokhande, a social reformer and an activist born in Pune district of Maharashtra, was acclaimed as 'Father of the Trade Union Movement in India'.
He took over the management of the Marathi-language newspaper Deenbandhu from 1880 onwards after quitting his job in a cotton mill in Mumbai.
Following this, he founded Millhands' Association and later started the first labour association in India called as the Bombay Mill Hands Association.
Along with others, he took part in the fight to establish rights and bring justice to the peasants, labourers and the workers.
We found a journal article, 'Narayan Meghaji Lokhande: The Father of Trade Union Movement in India' by Nalini Pandit, published in 1997.
It mentioned that finally in 1890, after 10,000 workers protested, the Mill Owners Association gave in and declared Sunday as the holiday for the workers.
Sunday was declared as a holiday in 1890 in India.
Not only this but the association, under Lokhande's efforts, also brought in several other changes including:
Mill workers would get a weekly holiday on Sunday.
Workers would be entitled to half-hour recess in the afternoon.
The mill will start working from 6:30 AM and close by sunset.
The salaries of the workers will be given by the 15th of every month.
NM Lokhande Maharashtra Institute of Labour Studies was established on 7 July 1947 by Guljarilal Nanda, former Acting Prime Minister of India and Labour Minister of the Bombay Province.
The official website of this college also mentions the same information about Sunday being declared as a holiday in 1890.
We also spoke to historian Dr Ruchika Sharma about this matter, who stated that this idea of having a "day of not doing any work" surely has a Christian and Jewish angle to it.
"But associating Sunday as a holiday with communities like these is a very myopic view. Now, post-industrialisation, it is very important to have Sunday as a holiday and it is actually a right that workers have actually demanded and won after days of struggle. Even leaders like former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru were pro-holidays as any workers' right," she adds.
We found a document titled, "Evolution of Trade Unions in India" by VV Giri National Labour Institute and it also mentioned that a memorandum demanding a weekly holiday on Sundat was accepted by Bombay Millowner’s Association on 10 June 1890.
So clearly, PM Modi's claim where he associated Sunday holiday only with Christianity is misleading.
