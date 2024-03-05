Old, Morphed Image Falsely Shared As One of Recent INDIA Bloc Rally in Bihar

Fact-Check: This image is old and not from the recent rally in Bihar.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an aerial shot of a massive crowd is being shared to claim as a visual from the recent 'Jan Vishwas Rally' in Patna, Bihar for which the INDIA bloc leaders poured in.
Who shared it?: This post was shared by Ramniwas Rawat, Madhya Pradesh Working President of the Congress on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. An archive of his post can be found here.
An archive of the post can be found here.
How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image on the image and came across a post with the same image on X by Yadav from 2017.
It was uploaded on 27 August 2017 with the caption, "No "Face" will stand in front of Lalu's "Base". Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachao."
Controversy in 2017: All is not right with this image. Along with being an old visual, this image is also morphed.
Shortly after Yadav's post in 2017, social media was divided and contemplated whether the image was photoshopped or real.
News agency ANI posted on X, pictures from the same rally which did not match Yadav's photo. ANI, supposedly, took those pictures from the same point as Lalu's picture
According to stories by The Quint, The Financial Express and India TV from 2017, all pointed out that the image may be digitally altered.
We came across a report by Hindi newspaper, Jansatta from 27 August 2017 that used images which were different from the one that Lalu posted.
Here is a preview of the report.
Jan Vishwas Rally: A public rally of the INDIA alliance was held at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on 3 March.
Many big Opposition leaders including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav , Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav participated in it.
While Tejashwi explained the meaning of RJD in the rally, Rahul described Bihar as the nerve center of the country's politics. Lalu Yadav fiercely targeted BJP and Modi government at the Centre, according to Quint Hindi.
Below are few images from the rally.
Here is a visual of the crowd at the Patna rally recently.
Aerial shot of the rally. Link to the page is here.
Conclusion: Clearly, the viral image is old and morphed. It does not show the recently held INDIA bloc rally in Bihar.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)