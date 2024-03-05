Old, Morphed Image Falsely Shared As One of Recent INDIA Bloc Rally in Bihar

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an aerial shot of a massive crowd is being shared to claim as a visual from the recent 'Jan Vishwas Rally' in Patna, Bihar for which the INDIA bloc leaders poured in.

Who shared it?: This post was shared by Ramniwas Rawat, Madhya Pradesh Working President of the Congress on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. An archive of his post can be found here.