BJP Slams SP Over Leader's Son Being Convicted in 2008 Ahmedabad Blasts Case

After a special court on Friday, 18 February, pronounced death sentence to 38 out of the 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the father of a convict in the case is a leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and is also campaigning for the in the party in the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on Friday that one of the accused hails from Sanjarpur in Azamgarh and slammed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for "harbouring terrorists," Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday addressed the media to provide details of the leader in question.

"The BJP has zero tolerance towards terrorism but the SP gives full protection to terrorists. Speaking of the Ahmedabad serial blasts case, people lost their lives and the links were directly connected to SP leaders in UP. No wonder SP leaders are silent even after the court's verdict," he said.