Old Clip Viral As ‘Jat Community Praising Modi Amid Farmers’ Stir’

As farmers from different states in north India continue to protest against the controversial farm laws, an old clip which at least dates back to January 2020 is being shared with a claim that it shows the Jat community singing praising for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
CLAIM
In the aforementioned clip, a group of of people can be seen hailing the prime minister for abrogation of Article 370, the Triple Talaq Law and for the settlement of the Ram Mandir dispute.
This video is massively viral on Facebook and Twitter with a claim which reads, “दिल्ली के जाटों द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी का गुणगान- मोदी चालीसा” (Translation: Jat Community in Delhi sing praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.)
WHAT WE FOUND
We noticed that there was no mention of farmers or farm laws in the video. This raised our suspicion and we fragmented the video into multiple keyframes using the InVid Google Chrome extension.
Then we ran a reverse image search on one of the keyframes and found the same video uploaded on Facebook in January 2020, by a fan page of PM Modi, much before the ongoing farmers’ protest started.
We also found the same clip upload on a YouTube channel on 11 January 2020.
While The Quint hasn’t been able to independently verify the original source of the video, the fact that it has been in circulation for over a year proves that it has no connection with the ongoing farmers’ agitation.
