Old Clip of Attack on Tamil Nadu Activist Piyush Manush Shared as Recent

Following the Tirupati prasad row in which the suspected presence of beef tallow, fish oil, and lard (pig fat) was found, a video went viral on social media showing a group of people attacking a man for allegedly making fun of Hindus regarding the issue.

Those sharing identified the person being beaten as Piyush Manush, and claimed that he posted a video called "Beef laddu for all Hindus delivered by Perumal himself" before being attacked by people in Salem, Tamil Nadu.