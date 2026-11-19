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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier who accidentally crossed into Bangladesh during a patrol being dragged away by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Bangladesh's Sylhet.
What happened recently:
A Border Security Force jawan was detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh on after he accidentally crossed the border and entered Bangladesh.
The jawan, who was detained in the Bichhanakandi border area in Bangladesh's Sylhet district, was released by evening the same day.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the screenshots from the video and found videos dating back to 2025, carrying similar visuals.
A video uploaded by a YouTube account named 'Defence Technology Of Bangladesh' shared the same visuals as the viral claim.
The video was uploaded on and captioned, "Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested two Indian BSF members, BSF begging for mercy"
Bangladeshi news outlet Centrist Nation TV also shared the same video on which disproves the claim that the video is recent.
The post by Centrist Nation TV is captioned, "Two BSF Soldiers Caught After Crossing into Bangladesh, Chasing Farmers with Guns: BGB Releases Footage"
Conclusion: While we couldn't independently establish the context of the video, we can confirm that it is unrelated to the recent incident and dates back to at least April 2025.
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