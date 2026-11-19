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However, the claim is false.
The video shows Birmingham councillors cheering the slogans after an anti-Israel motion was passed.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the internet using Google Lens, which led us to a few reports sharing the same visuals.
The official Facebook account of Birmingham Mail, a tabloid newspaper based in Birmingham, England, posted a video carrying the same visuals.
The caption reads, "Birmingham councillors cheered and shouted 'Free Palestine' as a motion demanding a review of the council's financial links with Israel was passed"
The Daily Express also published a report, stating that the Birmingham council chanted 'Free Palestine' following the passing of a motion that demands a review of the authority's financial links with Israel.
Conclusion: The video shows Birmingham councillors cheering the slogans after an anti-Israel motion was passed.
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