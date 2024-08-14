Old Images of Vandalised Buddhist Temples in Bangladesh Falsely Shared as Recent

advertisement
A set of four images showing vandalised idols of Buddha is going viral on social media to claim that these were vandalised recently in Bangladesh.
Some context: This comes after reports state that minorities in Bangladesh have been attacked and their homes, temples and shops have been vandalised after former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exited the country.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on these image and it led us to several old posts.
IMAGE 1:
A Facebook post from 19 October 2023 claimed that the image dates back to 2012.
It also adds that extremists attacked Buddhist towns in Bangladesh.
Along with several other images, this post carried the first viral image.
The search results also led us to a Facebook post from 10 October 2019.
IMAGE 2: The search results led us to two blogs published in 2012 which carried several images from the violent attacks and vandalism faced by the Buddhist in Bangladesh in 2012.
These also included the second viral image along with a caption saying that this image was clicked in Cox Bazar.
IMAGE 3:
This led us to Facebook post from 16 May 2013 and it carried the third viral image.
The caption stated that Bangladeshi Muslims had torched Buddhist temples.
The post also included reports about 2012 attacks on Buddhists in Bangladesh.
We also found this image in a report shared by Daily Star on 19 October 2012.
IMAGE 4:
The search results led us to a Bengali report shared by Bibartan online on 28 September 2017.
It carried the same viral image and mentioned about the attacks on Buddhists and their temples in Bangladesh on 29 September 2012.
We also found several reports including CNN, Al Jazeera and BBC from 2012 which reported about the Muslims in Bangladesh attacking and vandalis Buddhist shrines and homes.
Conclusion: Old images from Bangladesh of vandalised Buddhist temples are being falsely shared as recent images.
