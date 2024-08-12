Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video From 2020 Falsely Shared as Police Recently Thrashing Muslims

Fact-Check: Video From 2020 Falsely Shared as Police Recently Thrashing Muslims

This video dates back to March 2020 and shows police thrashing people for violating COVID-19 lockdown in Belgaum.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An old video from Karnataka is going viral with a false claim that this shows police thrashing Muslims recently.</p></div>
i

Fact-check: An old video from Karnataka is going viral with a false claim that this shows police thrashing Muslims recently.

(Photo: The Quint)

A video showing a police officer thrashing several people coming out of a building is going viral on social media as a recent video.

The claim states that this was recorded on the occasion of Nag Panchami, a festival which was celebrated across India on 9 August.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Another claim stated that this shows the police handling people belonging to the Muslim community in India and calls them "the source of terrorism".

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The claim is misleading. The video dates back to March 2020.

  • It shows the police thrashing people for violating COVID-19 lockdown in Belgaum, Karnataka.

Also ReadVideo of Student Leader From Bangladesh Falsely Shared With a Communal Twist

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and this led us to several old reports.

  • This was reported in March 2020 by Lokmat Times, News18, The Print and Business Standard.

  • It stated that the Karnataka Police thrashed people for violating the coronavirus lockdown in Belgaum.

  • It further stated that this incident took place outside a mosque when people were returning after offering prayers.

The report is from 26 March 2020.

(Source: BS/screenshot)

  • Taking a cue, we looked for this video on ANI's X (formerly Twitter) as there is ANI's logo on the top right corner.

  • We found this video shared on 26 March 2020 and the caption stated that people were thrashed for violating lockdown rules in Belgaum.

Conclusion: An old video from Karnataka is going viral with a false claim that this shows police thrashing Muslims recently.

Also ReadFact-Check: Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Muslims Protesting in Rajasthan

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

