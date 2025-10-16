No, This Video Doesn’t Show the Official Anthem for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Video Doesn’t Show the Official Anthem for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The video was created using the help of AI tools.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video has been created using AI and does not show the official anthem.</p></div>
Fact-Check | The video has been created using AI and does not show the official anthem.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

An approximately three-minute-long video is going viral on social media platforms with users claiming that it shows the official anthem song for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

Team WebQoof received a query on its WhatsApp tipline regarding the viral video as well. Archives of similar such claims could be viewed here and here.

What are the facts?: The claim is false. The video could be traced back to August 2025, when a YouTube channel shared it as the "official fan song" for the FIFA tournament.

  • Additionally, it has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

What led us to the truth?: We noticed that the video mentioned the names of three countries: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

  • Using this as a hint, we conducted a keyword search with the words "fifa anthem us mexico canada" on YouTube.

  • This directed us to the same visuals uploaded on a verified channel called 'Burning Crazy'.

    It was posted on 24 August with a title that said, "FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem | Unidos (USA • Canada • Mexico) | Official Fan Song."

  • Under the "How this content was made" section, one can see the label of altered or synthetic content. This usually means that the visuals or the audio has been edited or generated digitally.

  • This pointed that the video was generated using the help of AI tools.

The content was labeled as altered or synthetic.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

What did detection tools show?: We passed the video through two detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.

  • The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.

  • Two detectors of the second tool conclusively showed that the video was artificially generated.

The tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI one.

Two detectors showed that the video was AI.

Conclusion: Evidently, the video does not carry the official anthem for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

