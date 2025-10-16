No, This Clip Doesn’t Show Government Scheme To Get Rs 10,000 as Direct Transfer

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Clip Doesn’t Show Government Scheme To Get Rs 10,000 as Direct Transfer

The 'Loanpur' website is not an official website for a government scheme.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-manipulated video is being shared to falsely claim that a government scheme entitles everyone who registers on a spurious website to Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts.</p></div>
An AI-manipulated video is being shared to falsely claim that a government scheme entitles everyone who registers on a spurious website to Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts.

(Source: Threads/Altered by The Quint)

A video showing a snippet of a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with DD News' Sudhir Chaudhary telling the audience about a scheme to get Rs 10,000 directly into their bank accounts is being shared on social media.

What's going on?: In the video, PM Modi talks about people being entitled to money that they would not have to return.

  • After this, Chaudhary tells people that if they are watching the video before 15 October and if they have an account in the banks shown, they are eligible to get Rs 10,000 if they visit 'Loanpur's' website and fill a form there.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Threads/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, there is no such scheme and the video has been altered or created using Artificial Intelligence (AI), making the claim false.

How do we know?: We ran a search using the keywords, 'Government 10000 dbt october 15' to look for any schemes like the one mentioned in the claim.

  • This showed us results for women getting some financial aid in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections there, where both PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had disbursed Rs 10,000 for unemployed women there.

However, we did not find any information about a scheme applicable to everyone to give them Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts, or one that mentioned 15 October as a deadline.

  • In the video, a website called 'Loanpur' is also mentioned, with viewers being asked to provide information there in order to get Rs 10,000.

  • When we saw this website, we saw that its URL ended in '.net' and not '.gov.in'.

  • Additionally, it did not show affiliation to any government entity, unlike websites for real government schemes, such as the one for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

(Swipe to view differences.)

Loanpur's website does not look an authentic government scheme website.

All official websites carry the national emblem.

We also ran the URL through a domain search tool called Whois, which showed that the domain for Loanpur was registered privately in San Jose, USA.

The website was registered by a private entity.

(Source: Whois/Altered by The Quint)

This is not the case for websites of genuine government schemes, which are registered by the National Informatics Center, and carry genuine contact details.

The domain for PMAY-G was registered by NIC, a government entity.

(Source: Whois/Altered by The Quint)

What about the video?: Since the information in the video is false and Chaudhary's voice in the video sounds flat and monotonous, we decided to run the clip through AI-generated content detectors.

  • Hive Moderation's tool was 99.9 percent certain about the video being "likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content."

Hive Moderation was very confident about the video being an AI-generated one.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

  • Hiya's AI voice detector gave the audio element an authenticity score of one out of 100, saying that it was likely a deepfake.

We also ran it through Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector.

(Source: Hiya/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that people who register on a spurious website are entitled to Rs 10,000.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

