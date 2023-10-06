No, This Video Does Not Show a Real Incident of an Octopus Crushing Car in Qatar

Fact-Check | The video has been generated using 3D tools and does not show a real incident.
A video of an octopus climbing on top of a car and eventually crushing its roof is being shared on the internet as a recent incident from Qatar.
What have users said: Those sharing the video have captioned it, "In Qatar from the sea to car park, an Octopus!!!."
What led us to the truth?: A closer look showed that the car's number plate carried text that said "@ghost3dee", as opposed to a genuine combination of letters and numbers.
The number plate carried a social media handle.
Taking this as a hint, we searched for the handle on Google and came across an Instagram account named 'Alex Z'.
The bio mentioned words such as "CG generalist" and carried names of software like Houdini, Max, ZBrush, and Substance.
We found the same video uploaded on 25 September.
In the caption of the video, the user mentioned hashtags like #simulation and #creatureanimation. The user indicated that the video was rendered on Snaprender Farm.
For the unversed, Snaprender Farm is a tool which helps 3D artists a "simple and fast way to get a finished image."
We also came across different videos of the octopus that were uploaded on the account. You can view them here and here.
Team WebQoof noticed that the user regularly creates such kinds of videos on their account and calls the octopus 'Churro'.
We have reached out to the user for more details and the report will be updated if and when a response is received.
Conclusion: It is clear that a simulated video is being shared on the internet with a false claim stating that it shows a real incident of an octopus crushing a car in Qatar.
