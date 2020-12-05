No, This Pic Does Not Show Biden Apologising to Floyd’s Daughter

An image of US President-elect Joe Biden with a young boy has gone viral with the false claim that it shows Biden apologising to the daughter of George Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer igniting the most recent iterations of the Black Lives Matter protests across the country and worldwide.
The image however, is from September 2020 when Biden was campaigning in Michigan for the US Elections and was seen interacting with CJ Brown, the son of an apparel store’s owner.
CLAIM
The image was shared with the claim ‘President Elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden apologises to George Floyd's daughter.’
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A reverse image search led us to a tweet by Corine Perkins, the North America editor for Reuters Pictures, dated 10 September 2020, stating that the image shows Biden speaking to CJ Brown “as he makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan.”
A keyword search of the same led us to the original image on Reuters with the same caption. The image was taken by photographer Leah Millis.
We also found similar images by news agency AFP on Getty Images clarifying that Brown is the son of the apparel store, Three Thirteen’s owner, where Biden had made a stop to buy clothes for his grandchildren.
Evidently, an image of Biden with the son of an apparel store owner has been falsely shared as the President-elect apologising to Floyd’s daughter.
