No, This Pic Does Not Show Biden Apologising to Floyd’s Daughter

An image of US President-elect Joe Biden with a young boy has gone viral with the false claim that it shows Biden apologising to the daughter of George Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer igniting the most recent iterations of the Black Lives Matter protests across the country and worldwide.

The image however, is from September 2020 when Biden was campaigning in Michigan for the US Elections and was seen interacting with CJ Brown, the son of an apparel store’s owner.