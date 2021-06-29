No, Physicist HC Verma Doesn't Donate Royalties to PM Relief Fund

A set of photographs of an elderly man is being shared on Facebook with the claim that he is physicist HC Verma, who wrote the widely used school textbook, 'Concepts of Physics'. The claim says that Verma receives one crore rupees as royalty for his book and that he donates the entire amount to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and lives a simple life.

However, we found that while the photos were indeed Verma's, he had refuted this claim in 2018 when the text was being shared on Twitter. Multiple news outlets also carried his clarification regarding the same.