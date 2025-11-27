Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fake Screenshot Viral to Claim Gautam Gambhir Stepped Down as Team India’s Coach

Fake Screenshot Viral to Claim Gautam Gambhir Stepped Down as Team India’s Coach

There have no post on his X account which announces his step down. Gambhir has clarified he has “no mood to resign.”

Priyanshi Khandelwal
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The post claims Gautam Gambhir posted on X that he is stepping down as Cricket Team India’s head coach.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

The post claims Gautam Gambhir posted on X that he is stepping down as Cricket Team India’s head coach. 

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A social media post is being widely circulated, alleging that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has announced his decision to step down as the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

What's the claim?: The post claims Gautam Gambhir posted on X that he is stepping down as Cricket Team India’s head coach.

  • It carries a screenshot of an alleged statement Gambhir supposedly posted on X, formerly Twitter, which reads: “Honestly, the constant stream of criticism and trolling has simply become exhausting. I gave everything I had to this game, but the atmosphere around it, particularly online, makes it clear that my time is up.”

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshort)

(Archives of similar posts can be found here and here.)

Why is it being shared?: The post surfaced after India recorded its heaviest-ever Test defeat, a 408-run loss to South Africa on 26 November.

The team has also lost five consecutive home Tests under Gambhir’s tenure, intensifying discussions and online criticism.

What's the truth?: The claim is false.

  • There is no post on Gautam Gambhir’s official X handle announcing any decision to step down.

  • There are also no credible news reports confirming that he is resigning as Cricket Team India’s head coach.

Also ReadDid IAF Chief Call Tejas Fighter Jet a ‘Samosa’? No, Video Is AI-Generated

What we found: We checked Gautam Gambhir’s official X handle and found no post announcing his resignation.

  • The viral screenshot circulating online does not match his verified X account.

His verified X account handle does not match the viral post. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • A comparison of the viral screenshot with Gambhir’s real X profile shows that the username in the viral post "@imRavY_" is not his.

  • The viral image simply replaces the real user’s name with “Gaotam Gambhir” to make the post look authentic. Gambhir’s official handle @GautamGambhir contains no such resignation post.

  • We also found no credible media reports confirming that Gambhir has stepped down as Cricket Team India’s head coach.

  • In a recent interaction reported by Hindustan Times, Gambhir said he has “no mood to resign”.

  • He also told reporters that any decision about his future rests with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), not with him.

Conclusion: The claim that Gambhir has “stepped down” is unsubstantiated and false.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Showing Road Rage Viral as Attack on Mohd Yunus’s Press Secy

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT