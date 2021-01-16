No, Coca-Cola Hasn’t Come Out With ‘Support Farmers’ Bottles

Further, we found no news reports regarding the launch of any Coca-Cola bottles in support of the protesting farmers.

The ‘Share A Coke’ campaign was started in India by the brand in April 2018. The company had announced then that Coke cans and bottles would be available with 20 special relationships printed on them, including ‘Bae, Bro, Dude, BFF, Dad, Mom and Daughter.’

Evidently, the image is being circulated with a false claim that Coca-Cola has come out with bottles in support of the protesting farmers.