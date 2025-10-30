Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Is This Video of Nitish Kumar Saying Modi Should Be Made CM Again Recent? No!

Is This Video of Nitish Kumar Saying Modi Should Be Made CM Again Recent? No!

The video is from May 2024, where he accidentally said that he wished PM Modi would become chief minister again.

Priyanshi Khandelwal
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A misleading video of Nitish Kumar is going viral, claiming that he wants PM Modi to become chief minister again, ahead of the Bihar elections.</p></div>
i

A misleading video of Nitish Kumar is going viral, claiming that he wants PM Modi to become chief minister again, ahead of the Bihar elections.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

A clip of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s speech is going viral on X (formerly Twitter), ahead of the Bihar elections.

The claim: In the clip, Nitish Kumar, during an election rally, is heard saying that he wishes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes chief minister again, for the country’s and Bihar’s vikas (development).

  • The clip making rounds on social media implies that it is from a recent speech.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives with similar claims can be found here and here.)

What is the truth: That is misleading.

  • While he did say that he wished that PM Narendra Modi becomes chief minister again, it was a verbal slip.

  • The video now surfacing is from his campaign speech made in 2024 during the Lok Sabha elections.

What we found: We ran a reverse image search and found several reports from his 2024 campaign speech in Patna during 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

We also used a relevant keyword search and found a longer version of the same speech where Nitish Kumar was addressing an election campaign in Patna, Bihar, on 26 May 2024.

  • We went through his speech and found the following:
    In an election rally held on 26 May 2024 in Patna, he was talking about the then upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said he wished that they win all 40 seats in Bihar and more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

  • At 0:11 seconds, he can be heard saying that he wishes that respected Narendra Modi becomes the CM again, and that Bihar ka vikas ho and desh ka vikas ho.

  • At 0:20 seconds, people present at his campaign can be seen correcting him, and he replies,

“Arre, Narendra Modi pradhan mantri toh hain hi… pradhan mantri rahenge hi” (Narendra Modi is already the Prime Minister — he is the Prime Minister and will remain so.)

Conclusion:  The viral video being presented as recent is in fact from his 2024 Lok Sabha campaign during his NDA campaign speech. His statement was a verbal slip.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

