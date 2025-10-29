Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Government Is Not Giving Free Splendor Motorcycles Under Chhath Puja Offers

No, Government Is Not Giving Free Splendor Motorcycles Under Chhath Puja Offers

The video makes entirely false claims. The government is not offering free motorcycles during a Chhath Puja offer.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Several videos are being shared to falsely claim that the government is offering free motorcycles to people under Chhath Puja offers.</p></div>
Several videos are being shared to falsely claim that the government is offering free motorcycles to people under Chhath Puja offers.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

Several videos showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about special offers involving people getting Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles is being shared on social media.

The claim: The videos are being shared to claim that the government, under a limited-time Chhath Puja offer, is offering free motorcycles to people as long as they register on the link provided.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the videos have been created using Artificial Intelligence, as there is no evidence to support to claim about the government providing people free motorcycles.

How do we know?: We ran a simple keyword search for 'chhath puja free bike' to look for more information, but did not come across any official or credible information about such an offer.

  • A reverse image search on the video led us to news reports from 2019, which showed the same visuals, in articles about PM Modi launching a scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

The report carried the same visuals.

(Source: NDTV/Screenshot)

A video of him launching the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was also published on PMO India's verified YouTube channel in 2019.

  • This makes it evident that the visuals have no connection to the Chhath Puja in 2025.

Is it AI?: We then ran this video through Hiya's Deepfake Voice detector to check whether it was manipulated using AI.

  • The tool gave it an authenticity score of two out of 100, saying that the voice was "likely a deepfake."

The audio is a deepfake.

(Source: Hiya/Screenshot)

The website: The video asks viewers to register on the website mentioned in its account's bio to get the free motorcycle.

  • When we looked at it, we saw three links which one could visit, all of which led to the same website.

All links were the same.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • Here, we noticed several red flags, like misspelled words, a URL reading 'bgmi', and the lack of any government-affiliated department's name or logo.

  • Additionally, it listed a random string of alphanumeric characters ending with '@outlook.com' as the byline.

The page is riddled with errors.

(Source: BGMI64bit/Screenshot)

  • When we visited the 'Disclaimer' section of this website, it made no mention of any scheme or Chhath Puja offers.

  • Instead, it called itself an "independent, fan-made, third-party website dedicated to providing information about" a video game called Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

The website does not mention any offers.

(Source: BGMI64bit/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared with a link to a phony website with the false claim that the government is offering people free motorcycles during a Chhath Puja offer.

