No, Government Is Not Giving Free Splendor Motorcycles Under Chhath Puja Offers

Several videos showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about special offers involving people getting Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles is being shared on social media.
The claim: The videos are being shared to claim that the government, under a limited-time Chhath Puja offer, is offering free motorcycles to people as long as they register on the link provided.
How do we know?: We ran a simple keyword search for 'chhath puja free bike' to look for more information, but did not come across any official or credible information about such an offer.
A reverse image search on the video led us to news reports from 2019, which showed the same visuals, in articles about PM Modi launching a scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.
A video of him launching the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was also published on PMO India's verified YouTube channel in 2019.
This makes it evident that the visuals have no connection to the Chhath Puja in 2025.
Is it AI?: We then ran this video through Hiya's Deepfake Voice detector to check whether it was manipulated using AI.
The tool gave it an authenticity score of two out of 100, saying that the voice was "likely a deepfake."
The website: The video asks viewers to register on the website mentioned in its account's bio to get the free motorcycle.
When we looked at it, we saw three links which one could visit, all of which led to the same website.
Here, we noticed several red flags, like misspelled words, a URL reading 'bgmi', and the lack of any government-affiliated department's name or logo.
Additionally, it listed a random string of alphanumeric characters ending with '@outlook.com' as the byline.
When we visited the 'Disclaimer' section of this website, it made no mention of any scheme or Chhath Puja offers.
Instead, it called itself an "independent, fan-made, third-party website dedicated to providing information about" a video game called Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared with a link to a phony website with the false claim that the government is offering people free motorcycles during a Chhath Puja offer.
