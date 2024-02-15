Fact-Check: Did Nikki Haley Claim USA's 9/11 Attack Happened on 10 September? No

Fact-check: A misleading claim has been given to Nikki Haley's statement about 10 and 11 September 2001.
A video of former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley talking about the ages of United States President Joe Biden and former USA President and Republican front-runner for 2024 elections, Donald Trump, has gone viral on the internet.
She further adds, "America needs to have friends. After 10 September, we needed a lot of friends. We can never get to a point where we don't need friends."
The claim: Social media users sharing this clip are claiming that Haley mistakenly said that the 11 September 2001 terror attacks "happened on 10 September" instead.
How did we find out the truth?: By performing a relevant keyword search, we found out the longer version of the interview on the official YouTube channel of 'Face the Nation', a show by CBS News.
At 2:18 timestamp, Haley makes the statement about USA needing friends and it matches the viral video.
She says, "Don't take the side of someone who continues to lie. I dealt with Russia everyday, the last thing we ever want to do is side with Russia. What we always need to remember is America needs to have friends. After September 10, we needed a lot of friends. We can never get to the point where we don't need friends."
Why Haley mentions and has mentioned '10 September': We found out that Haley has referred to "10 September" in several interviews.
In an interview with Fox News shared on 2 November 2023, Haley said, "The United States' posture toward foreign threats, as an alliance of malign foreign actors is appearing to form, feels more like September 10, 2001, when most Americans couldn't envision the major terror attacks that occurred the next morning."
Haley delivered a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition on 28 October 2023, where she mentioned, "The world is on fire. But here in America, we’re acting like it’s September 10, when we were blind to the world’s dangers. We need to remember what it felt like on September 12."
She made the same remarks in December 2023, which can be seen here at 32:40 timestamp.
We also checked her X account and found several instances of her mentioning 10 September. You can see the posts here and here.
Haley's use of 10 September was to talk about a time when USA hadn't see a major terror attack.
Conclusion: It's clear that the claim that Haley mixed up the dates for the Twin-Tower on 11 September, 2001 attacks is false.
