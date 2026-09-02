Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: This 22-Foot-Tall Shaligram Was Not Recently ‘Discovered’ in Nepal

Fact-Check: This 22-Foot-Tall Shaligram Was Not Recently ‘Discovered’ in Nepal

The structure is a sculpture which was made in April 2026 and inaugurated on 28 May 2026.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a sculpture is being shared to falsely claim that it shows visuals of a recently discovered, ancient shaligram rock in Nepal.</p></div>
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A video of a sculpture is being shared to falsely claim that it shows visuals of a recently discovered, ancient shaligram rock in Nepal.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing a massive shaligram, a naturally fossilised ammonite stone, which is considered sacred and is collected from the Kali Gandaki River bed in the Himalayas, is being widely shared on social media after the recent floods in Nepal.

The claim: Among those sharing the claim is Supreme Court Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, who shared a photo of the stone with text reading, "Over 17 crore year old Shaligram stone found in Muktinath, Nepal."

  • Some users also linked the stone to the situation in Nepal, claiming that "a 31-ton Shaligram, 175 million years old, emerged to the surface (SIC)" after the recent floods.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, Jha's post had gathered around 12 lakh views.

(Archived versions of more post sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the 'shaligram' is not real.

  • The visuals feature a sculpture along the banks of Kali Gandaki River in Nepal's Jomsom, which was unveiled in May 2026.

Also ReadMore AI Visuals Go Viral as Ones Showing Scenes From Nepal Floods

How did we find out the truth?: In many of the claims, the video being shared carried text which said that the visual showed a "giant stone artwork... inspired by the sacred Shaligram."

The video says that it is 'artwork'.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • A reverse image search on some frames of the video also led us to an Instagram post shared by 'nepaltraveller' dated 11 August 2026, which predates the floods in Nepal.

  • The post's caption identified the structure as a 22-foot tall man-made sculpture in Nepal's Jomsom, which was commissioned by the Jomsom-Gharapjhong Rural Municipality.

It mentioned that the artwork was unveiled by an Indian jagadguru on 28 May 2026, making the claims false.

  • A keyword search for 'Jomsom shaligram sculpture' led us to news reports about it.

  • A report by Nepali news outlet Desh Sanchar said that the piece was sculpted by people from the Nepal Academy of Fine Arts, and was "expected to boost religious tourism" in the area, which is near the Muktinath Temple.

  • It added that the sculpture was inaugurated by  Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahaswami Vidushekhara Bharati Maharaj of the Sringeri Sharada Peeth in Karnataka, after rituals.

  • A keyword search for more visuals on YouTube led us to the jagadguru's YouTube channel, where we found clips of the 'idol' being inaugurated.

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  • Another report by Rising Nepal said that 36 people had participated in the Academy's workshop, carving about 18 sculptures from the boulders along the river's bank and bed, but "everyone's attention is now drawn to the world's largest Shaligram Sheela replica."

It is also important to note that the sculpture is in Jomsom, which is hundreds of kilometres away from the areas impacted by the recent floods in Nepal.

Jomsom (encircled) is nowhere near the areas affected by the floods, as seen in this screenshot,

(Source: Google Maps/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: A video of a shaligram sculpture which was unveiled in May 2026 is being falsely shared as visuals of a real, ancient shaligram which was recently 'discovered' in Nepal.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Viral as Boys Finding Cash in a Bag After Nepal Floods

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