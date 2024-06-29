NEET Paper Leak Accused Hiding Inside Congress Office in Jharkhand? A Fact-Check

advertisement
A video, circulating on the internet, showing a few people exiting a building, being arrested, and taken away in a car is being shared with the claim that it shows the six accused in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak case were hiding in the Congress office in Deoghar, Jharkhand.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: No, the claim is false. The video is from Patna's Lok Narayan Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital.
Six people who had been arrested in relation to the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) paper leak case were taken to the hospital on June 23 by officials from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) so they could undergo medical examinations.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across the same video was shared by ANI's official X handle which was posted on 23 June.
The video was uploaded with the caption, "Bihar: 6 accused arrested in connection with UG NEET case being taken from LNJP hospital, Patna after their medical examination. Bihar Police arrested the accused from Jharkhand's Deoghar on June 21."
Similarly, the Indian Express and the Economic Times also posted the same video on their YouTube channels.
Recently, a journalist from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly aiding the accused in the paper leak case. According to a source, the accused, Mohd Jamaludin, is employed with a reputable Hindi daily. The CBI obtained significant technical evidence against Jamaludin, which led to his arrest, reported the Indian Express.
Conclusion: Social media users have falsely claimed that six accused in NEET paper leak case were hiding in Congress office in Jharkhand.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined