Mahua Moitra and Saayoni Ghosh Were Not Asleep During Parliament Session!

An image showing Trinamool Congress's members of parliament, Mahua Moitra and Saayoni Ghosh, is being shared where the two look asleep during a parliament session.
Users wrote, "Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra and Jadavpur MP Sayani Ghosh spent the whole night thinking about the development projects of respective regions. Hence they decided to sleep in parliament." (sic.)
How did we find out?: We undertook a relevant keyword search and found no credible news reports about this.
However, we then did a Google reverse image search and came across the YouTube video from Sansad TV which showed the two MPs seated, as shown in the viral claim.
In the video, Arvind Ganpat Sawant, MP from Shiv Sena (UBT) congratulated Om Birla on being elected as the office speaker.
During his speech, Sawant said, “What we need is harmony, not hatred.”
During this moment which was the 1:57 timestamp, both the MPs lowered their eyes, as shown in the viral posts.
We looked further and the second after the mentioned timestamp, the visual shows Moitra's eyes open.
At 1:59 minutes, both leaders can be seen looking ahead and not sleeping, as claimed.
MP Mahua Moitra reshared a fact-check article by India Today on the same claim and wrote, "Things must be really bad for Godi Media when they feel the need to look “balanced” by fact-checking the garbage their own pals spew out."
Conclusion: Social media users have falsely claimed that two TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Saayoni Ghosh were asleep when Lok Sabha was in session.
