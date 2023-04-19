Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fabricated Screenshot Shared as ‘Nilekani Investing in Crypto Trading Platform'

Fabricated Screenshot Shared as ‘Nilekani Investing in Crypto Trading Platform'

Nilekani had issued a clarification on his Twitter handle and termed the viral claim as "fake news".
Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check |The claim stating that Nandan Nilekani investing money in trading platform is false.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check |The claim stating that Nandan Nilekani investing money in trading platform is false.</p></div>

A screenshot along with the link of a purported article by The Indian Express is being shared with users claiming that Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani is investing about Rs 892 million in a trading platform.

An archive of the claim can be found here.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What is the truth?: The screenshot is fabricated, and no such article was found on The Indian Express' website. Nilekani had also refuted claims of him investing in a crypto trading project on his Twitter handle in February 2022.

Also ReadClip of Indore's Rang Panchami Celebration Viral As Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad

What led us to the truth?: On clicking on the link in the viral claim, we were redirected to a different article published on the media organisation's website.

  • Its headline said, "Billionaire tech pioneer Nandan Nilekani takes on Amazon, Walmart in India."

  • The article mentioned how Nilekani is helping the Indian government build an open technology network which aims to level the playing field for small merchants.

  • The project would be competing with e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart in India.

  • The government intended to create its own e-commerce ecosystem.

The article was published on 28 April 2022.

  • On performing a keyword search, we did not find any article about Nilekani investing in crypto trading platform published on The Indian Express.

Nilekani denies on Twitter: Nilekani took to Twitter on 15 February 2022 and clarified that he had not launched a crypto project. He termed the viral claim as "misleading/false information".

Nilekani on cryptocurrency: In December 2021, he said that crypto assets "are worth considering and can be used to bring about more financial inclusion" while attending the Reuters Next Conference.

  • However, it should be noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that virtual digital assets including cryptocurrencies will be taxed at 30 percent in the 2022 Union Budget.

Conclusion: The claim about Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani investing about Rs 892 million in a trading platform is false.

Also ReadHow Twitter’s Blue Check Policy is Leading to ‘Verified’ Disinformation

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT