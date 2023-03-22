Fact-Check: This Is Not a Video of a Drone Show To Welcome Australian PM

Fact-Check | The video is old and predates the Australian PM's visit to India.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A clip of a drone show is going viral on social media platforms to claim that it was conducted to welcome Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his recent visit to India.
Some users have also identified the location as Ahmedabad.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(More archives to similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
What is the truth?: While the video is from Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, it dates back to September 2022.
It shows the performance of a drone show ahead of the 36th National Games which was held from 29 September to 12 October 2022.
It welcomed Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, drew the outline of India's map, a portrait of former Deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and the logo of the National Games, among other things.
What led us to the truth?: We noticed the logo of the 36th National Games in the viral video. On comparing it with the original logo, we found that they are the same.
A comparison shows that the viral video showed the logo of 36th National Games.
Taking this as a clue, we performed a keyword search and came across the same video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Aaj Tak.
The video was uploaded on 29 September 2022 and was titled in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "Amazing drone show on Sabarmati Riverfront, complimented the beauty of Sabarmati river | Aaj Tak."
The 36th National Games: The games were held between 29 September and 12 October 2022 and took place in Gujarat for the first time.
The games were being held after seven years and witnessed athletes competing in 36 disciplines in six different cities.
Bhupendra Patel had welcomed over 7,000 athletes from "every corner of the country."
PM Modi had also posted several similar visuals on his official Twitter handle.
Australian PM Albanese visit to India: PM Albanese was on a four-day visit to India which concluded on 12 March. He along with PM Modi had also attended the first day of the fourth test match between India and Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Conclusion: An old video of a drone show is being shared falsely linking it to Australian PM Anthony Albanese's visit to India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)