Old Clip Of Jamaat-e-Islami Rally in Dhaka Viral With False Communal Spin

A video showing a huge mob in a public place is being shared on social media platforms.
The claim: Those sharing claimed that it showed Muslim residents of Kolkata celebrating the 'revival of Jamaat and the massacre of Hindus' in Bangladesh.
Is this true?: The video is from 2023 from Dhaka, Bangladesh. It shows the rally of the political party 'Jamaat-e-Islami'.
What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a post on X by user @AsaadFakhar from June 2023. He stated that after ten years, the Jamaat-e-Islami of Bangladesh got permission for an open gathering.
We undertook a keyword search and came across news reports by The Daily Star and Dhaka Tribune from June 2023.
Both reports stated that the police granted the party permission to organise a rally in Dhaka for the first time in ten years. The protest was organised against the escalating prices of goods, the liberation of political figures like Amir Shafiqur Rahman, and the formation of an impartial interim government.
The BBC also reported on this incident in June 2023.
In 2013, the party was prohibited from participating in national elections because its charter had breached the constitution, reported Al Jazeera.
Is the party active in Bangladesh?: The Mohammad Yunus-led government in the country lifted the ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami on 28 August, however, it is still required to register with the Election Commission of Bangladesh, reported the Hindustan Times.
Conclusion: An old and unrelated video is being circulated to make the false communal claim about Muslims in Kolkata celebrating revival of the party.
