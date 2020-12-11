10,000 Fake SIMs Used by a Muslim to Send Hate Texts? Nope.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, a man can be seen claiming that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) raided a house in Jharkhand and has found 10,000 fake SIM cards issued in the name of one Javed.

However, The Quint has found that the claim is misleading. The incident is from 2018, when the Jharkhand ATS seized 10,000 cards from two houses in Ranchi. But, contrary to the claim the SIMs were issued to a company called Excel and not its owner Javed Ahmed.