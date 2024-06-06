Video of Content Creator Viral as ‘Muslim Man' Criticising Hindus in Ayodhya

The man in the video is content creator Dhirendra Raghav, who plays different characters in his videos.
A video of a man wearing a skullcap, addressing "dogle" (two-faced) Hindus has gone viral on social media.
What is he saying?: Referring to himself as a Muslim man, the person calls Hindus in Ayodhya "two-faced," claiming that if Rahul Gandhi had come to power, he would give Muslims reservations.
"If a leader had built a mosque for us, we would vote for him for the rest of our lives, but you did not vote for Modi despite him having done everything for you," the man says.
The claim comes against the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) losing from Ayodhya, months after the Ram Temple was inaugurated.
The Quint received several queries for this video's verification on its WhatsApp tipline.
But...?: The man in the video is content creator Dhirendra Raghav, who makes videos playing a variety of characters.
How did we find out the truth?: Team WebQoof has previously fact-checked a video of the creator, which was being shared as a video of a Pakistani man praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Quint has previously debunked videos shared by this account.
We checked Dhirendra Raghav's Instagram account, with the username 'dhirendra_raghav_79'.
However, we did not find this video on his account.
We did not find the viral video on his profile.
We checked for an archived version of his account on archive.is, an internet archiving website.
Here, we saw a thumbnail of the viral video, indicating that the video had been deleted.
An archived version of his profile reflected the thumbnail of the viral video.
Under the latest video on Raghav's profile, several people had commented about the video, accusing him of "provoking and breaking religious harmony" and "inciting hate."
Several users had left comments about the viral video.
From his profile, we gathered that Raghav makes videos of him playing different characters and makes skits.
Conclusion: A video of a content creator is being shared as a real video of a Muslim man criticising Hindus for the BJP losing from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
