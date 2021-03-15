Morphed Image Shared to Claim Mamata Faked Injury Ahead of Polls

A morphed image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has gone viral with a claim that she ‘walked’ away from her wheelchair, insinuating that her leg injury is just an election gimmick.

However, we found that some users had photoshopped the image to further the "drama" narrative.

Banerjee was injured after she was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March. The incident has left the electorate divided and has also sparked a polarised debate on social media with some believing that she was attacked while others calling it a "drama".