West Bengal Election: Will Mamata’s Injury Hurt Her Rivals More?

“Attack” or “accident”, “conspiracy or “drama” – in the end, party loyalties may determine people’s view on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s injury following an incident in Nandigram.



What is clear, however, is that Banerjee’s injuries may have turned the narrative of the West Bengal election, at least for the time being.

Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that this was a pre-planned attack carried out by four to five goons. It has also accused the security personnel of negligence. Presently, the police is under the control of the Election Commission.

From a political point of view, this incident has now sidetracked many other aspects of the TMC campaign. The party was supposed to release its manifesto on 11 March but that got postponed because of this.

Banerjee has maintained that she won’t stop campaigning even if it means coming in a wheelchair.