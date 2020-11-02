Rana Ayyub’s Image Altered to Show Fake Remark on France Violence

The screengrab is actually from March when Rana Ayyub spoke to CNN regarding Delhi riots that happened in February. Team Webqoof A morphed version of an old CNN interview of Rana Ayyub is being shared to make false claims about her regarding the beheading in Paris. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The screengrab is actually from March when Rana Ayyub spoke to CNN regarding Delhi riots that happened in February.

An altered screengrab of an old CNN interview of journalist Rana Ayyub is being circulated to claim that she recently said that one cannot hate Muslims for “just two beheading.” However, the screengrab is actually from March when Rana Ayyub spoke to the media outlet regarding Delhi riots that happened in February. The claim comes in the backdrop of the beheading of a teacher in Paris and the recent attack in Nice.

CLAIM

The lower band in the purported screengrab reads: “You can not hate all the Muslims for just two beheading. (sic)” Several social media users shared the image on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to take a dig at the journalist for allegedly making the remark.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We searched for Rana Ayyub’s interviews with CNN and found that she spoke to journalist Fareed Zakaria in March on Delhi riots, which was before the beheading incident in Paris. In the nearly 5:15 minute bulletin uploaded on CNN’s website, we found no reference of Rana Ayyub making any such claim as mentioned in the viral image. Further, the lower bands seen in the said interview do not show the text seen in the viral image.

The bulletin was also tweeted by CNN on 1 March and the viral image is an altered version of the same.

At 01:06 minutes in the video, one can see same visual as that of the viral image, except the text in the lower band is different.

The lower band in the video shared by CNN actually reads: “Dozens killed in Delhi’s worst sectarian violence in decades.” We also noticed that the viral screengrab shows ‘Fareed Fakaria GPS,’ however, the CNN video shows ‘Fareed Zakaria GPS.’

Left: Viral image. Right: Video tweeted by CNN.

Also, while watching the complete interview on CNN’s website, we noticed that the text in the lower band is in uppercase. However, in the viral image it’s in lowercase. Rana Ayyub, too, issued a clarification on the viral image saying that it is a “morphed” one.

Evidently, an altered version of an old CNN interview of Rana Ayyub is being shared to make false claims about her regarding the beheading in Paris.

