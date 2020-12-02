From Resistance to Negotiation: How Farmers Shook Up the Govt

Even as they resist the calls to repeal the farm laws, the government in now down to negotiations.

For more than a week now, the farmers' protests against the Centre's new farm laws have continued unabated.

In what seems to be the second massive protest against the Centre in the capital, after the anti-CAA and NRC protests from 2019, thousands of farmers have been staging protests at Tigri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders amid heavy police deployment leading to the shutdown of the Delhi-Noida link road.

As the protest fast turns into a movement with support from all quarters, it also gained prominent international attention. From Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to British and Australian MPs – a lot of foreign leaders have vocally extended their support and said that the situation in India is concerning.

Other than politicians, English international Sikh cricketer Monty Panesar, film director Gurinder Chadha have raised concerns about farmers' treatment at the protest site where they were tear gassed and water cannoned.