Old, Unrelated Video Shared as CBI Beating Balasore Station Master 'Sharif'

A graphic video showing a naked and tied-up man being beaten with a wooden paddle has gone viral on social media.

The claim: Social media users are sharing the video, claiming that it shows Bahanaga's station master Mohammed Sharif – the "primary accused" in Odisha’s train accident near Balasore – being thrashed after hiding in a madarsa in West Bengal.

(Note: We have refrained from adding links to the video due to its graphic nature.)