Old Video From Russia Shared as Recent Visuals of Paris Explosion

A video which shows a huge explosion, while several cars are moving on the streets, is being shared as recent visuals from France's Paris.
The context: A suspected gas explosion took place near Paris' Latin Quarter on 21 June which shook buildings and reportedly resulted in at least 37 injured getting injured. Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to bring the situation under control.
Who shared the claim?: Media outlet News9Live shared the clip on their official Instagram handle with a similar claim. A verified Facebook page called 'International Business Times India' too shared it.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
Are these claims true?: No, the video dates back to at least August 2020 and reportedly shows an explosion that happened at a gas station in Volgograd, Russia.
How did we find that out?: We performed a Google Lens search on the video and found the same one uploaded on a YouTube channel called 'ViralHog'.
The video was uploaded on 10 August 2020.
It was titled, "Explosion at Volgograd Gas Station || ViralHog."
News reports: A report in The Independent carried the same visuals and said that the huge explosion took place at a gas station in Russia's Volgograd.
The report quoted a firefighter named Maxim Chertovy, who said, "Feeling the blast wave, I fell to the ground. Looking up, I saw the gas station blazing, and the flames rise several meters in height."
Around 70 firefighters were there at the explosion site to tackle the fire.
The incident left at least 13 people injured.
The report was published on 10 August 2020.
According to a report in V1.ru, the explosion took place at Lenin Avenue in the Traktorozavodskiy district of Russia.
It said that 13 people were injured, out of which four were rescuers.
Russia Today (RT) uploaded a different video of the explosion on 10 August 2020 on their official Twitter handle.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, called the EMERCOM, also mentioned this blaze in their daily operations report on 11 August 2020.
The report mentioned a gas station fire in Volgograd.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the location of the video, it is clear that it dates back to at least August 2020.
