Old Video From Russia Shared as Recent Visuals of Paris Explosion

A video which shows a huge explosion, while several cars are moving on the streets, is being shared as recent visuals from France's Paris.

The context: A suspected gas explosion took place near Paris' Latin Quarter on 21 June which shook buildings and reportedly resulted in at least 37 injured getting injured. Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Who shared the claim?: Media outlet News9Live shared the clip on their official Instagram handle with a similar claim. A verified Facebook page called 'International Business Times India' too shared it.

