Clipped Video Shared To Claim PM Modi Did Not Receive a Grand Welcome in France

Fact-Check | The video is clipped and is being shared with a misleading claim on the internet.
A video which shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking down the stairs from a flight and greeting a lady is going viral on the internet to take a dig at the leader.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing the video are claiming that PM Modi did not receive a proper welcome and was greeted by a single lady when he arrived in France.
What is the truth?: The video is clipped and is being shared with a misleading claim.
The video showed PM Modi being welcomed at the airport by French PM Elisabeth Borne.
A longer version also showed PM Modi receiving a ceremonial welcome when he arrived in France.
What led us to the truth?: A keyword search led us to a longer version of the viral video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of PM Narendra Modi.
The video was titled, "PM Modi arrives to a ceremonial welcome in Paris, France | PM Modi France visit 2023."
It was uploaded on 13 July and shows PM Modi walking with his French counterpart on the red carpet while other people can be seen welcoming him.
PM Modi received a guard of hour at the airport and the national anthems of both countries were played.
News reports: A report in Hindustan Times said that PM Modi was accorded with a ceremonial welcome when he arrived in Paris for two-day visit.
The Quint published a video on PM Modi's visit to France, which showed him walking on the red carpet.
PM Modi's visit to France: The two-day visit of the prime minister was seen as a way to diversify India's strategic options and maintain relations with France.
PM Modi was set to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on various issues. You can read our coverage here.
Conclusion: A clipped video is being shared on the internet with a false claim stating that PM Modi did not receive a grand welcome in France.
